Movie theater to re-open this summer

CADILLAC — Goodrich Quality Theaters has new owners.
The team that bought the bankrupt theater chain closed on the business on Monday.
Now “New GQT‘ is making moves to re-open the theaters that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic (bankrupty proceedings started in February, several weeks before the “Stay Home‘ order closed businesses).
Though COVID-19 business restrictions mean that some of the theaters might not be able to re-open as soon as the new business owners (Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group in a partnership with VIP Cinemas) would like.
“We’re trying to manage this, literally, day by day, as we’re trying to link our opening to be just ahead of when some of these big movie releases would be released,‘ said Matt McSparin, executive vice president of administration for New GQT.
But that’s been complicated by movie studios pushing release dates farther out, as other states remain on lockdown.
As of Friday, two of the summer’s anticipated blockbusters were scheduled for Aug. 12 (Warner Brothers’ “Tenet‘) and Aug. 21 (Disney’s “Mulan‘).
McSparin noted that the Cadillac 4 is one of the 22 Goodrich theaters in a zone that has less restrictions, though he didn’t have a firm date for the theater’s reopening.
The new company is promising low prices.
“One thing that you can expect right away is a reduction in concession prices, and in most cases, ticket prices. We have built our other theater operations on the promise of value and will continue to make that a hallmark of the New GQT operations,‘ said Jake McSparin, vice president of theater operations. Additionally, the new company will honor gift cards and the rewards program.
The movie theater company is assembling the team that will run the theaters in Michigan and other midwestern states.
In Cadillac, McSparin confirmed that long-time manager Richard Shultz has been re-hired.
He said people interested in applying for jobs should email jobs@gqtmovies.com.
