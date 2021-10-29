CADILLAC — An ongoing problem has been seen across all school districts large and small and it likely will continue for at least a little longer.
Before the pandemic started, it was already hard to fill driving positions. That was not just a Michigan thing, but nationally. Dean Transportation Safety and Training Director Fred Doelker said once the pandemic started, it helped throw everything off.
While that was the case and still is the case, Doelker said they have seen an uptick in applicants since the start of the current school year. Currently, Dean Transportation provides busing services for Cadillac Area Public Schools, Lake City Area Schools and Marion Public Schools.
“Before the pandemic, there was a shortage of drivers nationally. That is both for school buses and commercial drivers,” he said. “Everyone was having trouble and the pandemic made it worse. It seems to be improving over the last month and we are training more people now than we have during the last 18 months.”
Doelker said during the pandemic it has been an all-hands-on-deck approach with the company and anyone with a Commercial Drivers’ License has helped to fill in during the current driver shortage. Doelker said he drove most last month and will again be filling in on Friday.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Emily Kearney said the improvement for drivers is something that is being felt at the local level and within CAPS. At the beginning of the year, Kearney said the district was short seven drivers, and now they are only short by three drivers.
“It is improving, but we made it work. We have been fortunate to run all our regular routes except for one day,” she said.
While there has been an improvement, Kearney said there is still a need for drivers. She said other busing adjustments have had to be made that are not necessarily related to the driver shortage. For example, on Friday the district is prohibiting students from the option of taking a friend home with them due to the lack of available seating on buses.
That has to do with the health and safety of the students because more students are riding the bus when compared to the previous two years and pre-pandemic ridership. That is attributed to enrollment numbers growing.
Although we are still dealing with issues associated with COVID-19 and the continued need for social distancing to prevent its spread, Kearney said the fuller a bus is the more of the driver’s attention has to be given to the management of riders rather than concentrating on driving.
At this point, however, even if there wasn’t a driver shortage, Kearney said the district would not be looking to add a new bus route.
“We just went through an exercise of redistricting when we closed Kenwood Elementary. The issue is not a lack of buses (or bus routes) it is a lack of drivers,” she said.
If a person is interested in becoming a bus driver, Doelker said there isn’t a set time when a person should apply. Because Dean Transportation is training drivers continuously, any time is the right time.
Those looking to drive for the company can come and someone will train them. Currently, he is happy to say more people are in the stream of training. He also said he has had more people pass their CDL license since the last week in September than there has been in a long time.
“Training is busier. There is more training happening than at the beginning of the school year,” he said. “We have had more people coming in the door and that is statewide.”
If interested in driving for one of the districts, Dean Transportation provides service for go to deanjobs.com or if you have questions call or text Carrie Cassleman at (517) 930-3607. If interested in potentially driving for a different district that is not served by Dean Transportation check that district’s website and/or call its central office.
