MPSC offers tips for staying safe, warm during cold snap

Summer has the "Dog Days" and the climatological opposite of that is what we find ourselves in currently — The Dead of Winter.
The last week or so the Cadillac area has been cold, frigid really. It shouldn't come as a surprise as, historically, the last half of January and the first part of February are the coldest parts of the year.
With this frigid weather and temperatures freezing the Wolverine State, the Michigan Public Service Commission provided several tips to help Michigan utility customers stay safe and warm.
“We urge Michiganders to follow safety precautions and be prepared during this cold snap,‘ said MPSC Chairman Dan Scripps. “These consumer alerts provide useful information to help families stay safe and warm. We also urge anyone struggling to pay their energy bills to reach out for help to keep their lights and heat on this winter.‘
When it comes to space heaters, fireplaces and other supplemental heating sources, the MPSC said with the additional heat they produce comes the additional risk for fires. Portable heating fires in homes peak in January and February, according to the MPSC.
With that in mind, the MPSC said if the power goes out and a homeowner uses a generator to supply electricity, they should follow the MPSC's guidelines for the safe use of supplemental heating. Never use a generator indoors or in closed spaces because they give off dangerous carbon monoxide, which is odorless and colorless and can be deadly.
When running generators outdoors, keep them away from windows, garages, doors, or other openings to keep carbon monoxide from entering a residence.
The MPSC also suggests that residents remember to be sure that the furnace exhaust isn’t covered by snow or ice. A covered exhaust can lead to carbon monoxide venting into your home.
Households struggling to pay energy bills should contact their utility, call 211 or go to www.mi211.org. Information on emergency bill assistance, affordable payment plans and other forms of help are available through the MPSC’s consumer tip sheet on applying for utility assistance, a tip sheet on energy assistance and shutoff protection, and the Be Winterwise page.
As for when we might get some relief from this cold, Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Lutz said the rest of this week and through the weekend will continue to be cold. He said highs will be in the teens and on Sunday they could struggle to reach double digits. As for the lows, Lutz said those will be in the single digits and could range in the plus or minus 5-degree range depending on cloud cover and winds.
Once we start to get into the middle of next week, Lutz said highs could start trending upward and reach the 20s, but again the lows will be in around 10 degrees. He also said the final full week of February looks to be below normal for temperatures, but he cautioned people to understand that could only mean a little before normal highs and not necessarily subzero or single-digit temperatures.
The silver lining is temperatures will be creeping up as February comes to an end and historically picks up speed once the calendar switches to March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.