LANSING — A partnership between public and private entities is going to help restaurants sell food and pantry items, which currently, can be sold only by grocery and retail stores.
The partnership between the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recently made the announcement. Michigan’s restaurant industry, which already is trained in food safety and sanitation, only needed guidance on how to label food to conduct retail sales.
Through this new partnership, restaurants can receive training on proper labeling so they can sell food and pantry items directly to consumers, which not only offers more options to Michigan consumers but also keeps the supply chain moving in more directions.
“Michigan’s food and agriculture industry continues to demonstrate why it is considered one of the most diverse, innovative, and nimble in the nation,‘ Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “This partnership is yet another example of how our businesses and our state agencies have worked together to solve problems quickly, not only for the industry but also for Michigan consumers.‘
MDARD Director Gary McDowell said these types of partnerships don't happen by luck or by accident. He also said state agencies like MDARD are able to partner with private industry and an association like MRLA and make change quickly because of the relationships that have been built over decades.
"When Michigan distilleries say they can change their operations to make much-needed hand sanitizer, MDARD paves the regulatory road and gets out of the way," McDowell said. "And when restaurants tell us they have excess food coming in that could be sold directly to consumers, we work with MRLA to help get that done.‘
MRLA President and CEO Justin Winslow said restaurants are facing the current COVID-19 pandemic "head-on" and ensuring Michiganders have access to safe food. With grocery stores overwhelmed with unprecedented demand, Winslow said he food supply chain for the restaurant industry is, vetted, reliable and a great resource to supplement traditional grocery stores.
"Having restaurants sell typical grocery items will help support the extremely taxed grocery stores and provide customers with access to the essential food supplies they need during the Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order issued by Gov. Whitmer,‘ Winslow said.
The MRLA has provided the guidance documents on its website for all industry members seeking to provide support to the grocery stores. For access to the documents, visit www.mrla.org/coronavirus.html. Foodservice operations also can find free ServSafe food safety training specific to take-out and delivery services that provide specific resources for keeping food safe amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.