MOUNT PLEASANT — Troopers from the Mount Pleasant Michigan State Police Post arrested three people Thursday after a traffic stop revealed they allegedly were driving in a stolen vehicle, possessed concealed weapons and drugs.
At 10:30 p.m. Thursday troopers performed the traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 127 near Broomfield Road in Isabella County's Union Township. After a brief investigation, the trooper found the suspect vehicle was stolen and the three individuals in the vehicle were removed, according to police.
Upon searching the three people and vehicle, police said the trooper found an illegally concealed firearm and suspected methamphetamine. The driver, a 44-year-old Manton man, was arrested for illegally possessing a concealed weapon, while a 34-year-old Lake City woman and a 42-year-old Jackson woman were both arrested for possession of methamphetamine, according to police.
The Manton man and the Lake City and Jackson women were arrested and lodged in the Isabella County Jail. The incident and the stolen vehicle remain under investigation, police said. The three suspects are awaiting arraignment in 76th District Court.
Troopers were assisted on the scene by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department, Central Michigan University Public Safety and Isabella County Central Dispatch.
