MSP arrest Lake City man for allegedly threatening someone with a crowbar

LAKE CITY — Police arrested a Lake City man Monday after they say he threatened someone with a crowbar following a traffic incident
On Monday at approximately 1:20 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post was dispatched to report of an assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred on North White Birch Avenue in Lake Township.
The victim was being followed by the suspect in a separate vehicle. The investigation led to the arrest of 20-year-old Zebulian Hennessy Czygan of Lake City.
Czygan was the passenger of a vehicle occupied by three people. According to an MSP press release, a truck allegedly pulled in front of the vehicle he was in and when the vehicle stopped, Czygan pulled out a crowbar and threatened the truck driver.
The truck driver left the scene and continued driving. The vehicle Czygan was a passenger in continued to follow the truck. The truck driver and a witness to the incident called 911. The trooper caught up with both vehicles on Goose Lake Road and stopped the vehicle. Czygan was arrested and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail.
Czygan was arraigned Thursday in 84th District Court in Missaukee County for one count of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon.
