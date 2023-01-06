CADILLAC — A 29-year-old man is in custody awaiting arraignment after he was arrested Thursday morning after an 18-minute police pursuit through two counties.
In a release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, it stated troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the male subject who had a known felony warrant around 9:20 a.m. Thursday on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County. Police said the 29-year-old failed to stop for the troopers and led them on an approximately 18-minute vehicle pursuit.
As the pursuit entered Missaukee County, police said the male subject attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by an MSP K9 unit. After was apprehended, police said he was taken into custody for his felony warrant, as well as, new charges of fleeing and eluding and police officer assault, resist or obstruct without incident.
Police said additional information will be made available pending his arraignment. MSP Sgt. Ashley Miller said she could not go into detail about the warrant the male suspect was wanted on.
When he is arraigned, the charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. The 29-year-old male subject is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
