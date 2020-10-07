LAKE CITY — A Flushing man faces multiple felony charges after police say he assaulted his ex-wife in Missaukee County.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Thursday morning, July 30, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post was dispatched to a report of a person kicking in a door at a residence on West Moorestown Road in Bloomfield Township.
The victim alleged her ex-husband kicked in her door and assaulted her. He left when her daughter came to her aid and managed to stop the assault.
The suspect, 30-year-old Travis William-Scott McGinnis, was later arrested.
McGinnis was located and interviewed in August. An arrest warrant was authorized, and McGinnis was arrested on Friday, Oct. 2, by the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office on the MSP charges and additional charges from their office.
McGinnis was arraigned Monday in 84th District Court in Missaukee County for one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, malicious destruction of a building less than $200, home invasion first degree, and domestic violence.
His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. His next scheduled court appearance is on Oct. 19 at 3 p.m.
