CADILLAC — A woman has been arrested in connection with a multi-vehicle crash Friday in Wexford County that sent several people to the hospital with serious injuries.
At around 6:40 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to a personal injury crash involving several vehicles, some of which caught fire and had victims trapped inside.
According to an MSP press release, the initial investigation revealed a Saturn car traveling eastbound on M-115 near N 17 Road in Antioch Township struck a Ford pickup truck, driven by a 35-year-old Sebewaing man, that was also eastbound near the end of the passing lanes.
This caused both vehicles to lose control and cross the center of the road. The Ford pickup truck then struck a westbound Ford explorer with four persons inside. The Saturn drove off the left side of the road and overturned before coming to rest.
The driver of the Saturn, a 25-year-old Traverse City woman, displayed signs of intoxication and was arrested. She was examined at the Munson Cadillac Emergency Room but appeared uninjured from the crash and was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
The occupants of the Ford Explorer, a 51-year-old man, 15-year-old female, 14-year-old male, and 7-year-old female all from Grawn, were transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for serious injuries. The driver of the Ford pickup truck was transported to Munson due to injuries sustained as well.
Troopers were assisted by Mesick Rescue, Buckley Fire and Rescue, Blair Township. EMS, and Colfax Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.