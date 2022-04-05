MSP asking for help locating missing Gaylord woman

GAYLORD — The Gaylord Michigan State Police Post asked the public for its help Tuesday to locate a missing 32-year-old Gaylord woman.

Danielle Jean Turner was last seen in Gaylord on April 1 and was reported missing on April 4. Police said she may be wearing jeans, black boots and a dark-colored jacket with fur around the hood. She does not have a vehicle.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to call the Gaylord Regional Dispatch at (989) 732-5141 or call 911.

