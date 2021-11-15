MSP assisting out of state law enforcement to locate 2 family kidnapping victims

GAYLORD — The Gaylord Michigan State Police Post is assisting police in Tennessee and Kentucky in locating two kidnapped children, a 16-year-old female and a 3-year-old male.
Amber Clare and Noah Clare were abducted by a family member, 32-year-old Jacob Clare of Beaver Dam, Kentucky. The Kentucky man is Noah Clare's father and uncle to Amber Clare. Police said it is believed they are possibly headed to Northern Michigan and the Harbor Springs area.
The 16-year-old was kidnapped in Kentucky, while the 3-year-old was kidnapped in Tennessee. Both were reported missing on Nov. 7, police said.
The 32-year-old Kentucky man is believed to be driving a silver Subaru Outback with Tennessee registration plates, according to police. The license plate number is 42MY10. The vehicle also has a dent in the rear, driver's side bumper with stickers on the back, police said.
Amber Clare is described as 5'7" tall, 140-pounds, with dirty blonde hair and green eyes. Noah Clare is described as 3'4" tall, 40-pounds with short, curly, light brown hair and blue eyes. The 3-year-old was last seen wearing grey sweatpants with a camo shirt.
Jacob Clare is described as 6'7" tall, 180-pounds, with short, brown hair and blue eyes. He has a slender, slightly muscular build with tribal tattoos across his left arm and shoulder. He also is likely wearing black.
If anyone knows Jacob Clare's whereabouts or has seen him or the children, they are asked to call the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at (989) 732-5141 or call 911.
