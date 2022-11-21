CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post is welcoming a new trooper to the post who graduated from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School in Lansing last week.
The 142nd Trooper Recruit School began on Sunday, June 26, 2022, with 85 prospective troopers, at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. Recruits received training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, and precision driving.
Including the 59 graduates of the 142nd Trooper Recruit School, there are approximately 1,192 troopers assigned statewide, and a total of 1,888 enlisted members in the MSP.
Trooper Justin Shields is from Dyer, Indiana. Shields began his new assignment at the MSP Cadillac Post this month.
