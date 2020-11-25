MSP Cadillac promotes McCaul to the assistant post commander

CADILLAC — Beginning Sunday, the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post will have a new person in a leadership role.
The post announced on Tuesday that Sgt. Matthew McCaul was being promoted to the rank of lieutenant effective Sunday and he also will take on the duties of the assistant post commander. McCaul joined the Michigan State Police in 1999 as a member of the 118th Trooper Recruit School and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Herzing University.
Before joining the MSP, McCaul served in the United States Air Force. He was assigned to the Grand Haven Post as a trooper and K9 trooper at the former Detroit Post and Metro North Post. He was promoted to sergeant at the Metro North Post in 2015. In 2016, he transferred to the Brighton Post and later the Marshall Post before arriving at the Cadillac Post in 2019.
During his career with the MSP, McCaul has been an MSP CBRNE/WMD instructor, Youth Law Enforcement Academy instructor, Canine School instructor, MSP recruiter, Technical Liaison Officer and Auto Theft Technician investigator.
