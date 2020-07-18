MSP continue traffic enforcement on M-115

CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police took to social media to express their displeasure about motorists' failure to obey speed limits on a well-known Northern Michigan highway.
In the Twitter post Friday by the public information officer for the MSP's Michigan State Police public information for the Seventh District, it stated: "Troopers from the Cadillac Post continue their traffic initiative on M-115. They will continue their targeted enforcement all year. Apparently, motorists haven't gotten the message about this initiative based on some of the traffic stops this week."
As proof, the post also showed pictures from inside troopers' vehicles showing motorists pulled over and their radars showing speeds of 91, 82, 77, and 85 mph. The Seventh District includes the Alpena, Cadillac, Gaylord, and Houghton Lake posts.
In response to frequent complaints about risky driving on portions of M-115, the MSP Cadillac Post said earlier this year it has increased patrols on the road as part of their 2020 traffic initiative to make travel safer for all motorists.
The MSP Cadillac Post partnered with MSP Mount Pleasant Post to conduct traffic enforcement initiatives on M-115 focusing on the areas between M-37 in Wexford County and U.S. 10 in the south (Osceola/Clare-Mount Pleasant Post).
The goal, through increased frequency of patrols and increase in traffic contacts, will be the lowering of observed speeds and reduction of accidents, including those attributed to speed on M-115 between M-37 and U.S. 10. This area represents the highest calls of citizen complaints received from web tips and telephone. The enforcement initiative targets observed high-speed areas, according to the MSP.
During the second quarter of this year, April through June, troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post conducted 621 traffic stops, wrote 426 speeding citations, wrote 36 other citations, and gave 237 verbal warnings. The fastest violator on M-115 was clocked at 116 mph.
During the recent Fourth of July weekend, MSP focused additional resources on M-115 and other areas in expectation of increased traffic on roadways. That focus continues.
