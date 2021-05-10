CADILLAC — More than a year after body camera footage recorded a Cadillac Police Officer tackling a Cadillac teenager, the Michigan Attorney General’s office is looking over the file.
The incident happened on March 30 of 2020; in July, the video became public and the family called for a criminal investigation.
Eventually, Michigan State Police began looking into the matter. Over the months-long process, MSP indicated multiple times that the investigation was nearing an end; in January, the agency said they were trying to get medical records.
Now MSP’s investigation is over and the file has been sent on to the Michigan Attorney General’s office.
There’s no comment there, however.
The AG’s office doesn’t comment unless and until charges are issued.
Meanwhile, the city of Cadillac’s police department’s investigation into the incident is on hold. Though the department as a matter of policy reviews every use of force, Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka told the Cadillac News in 2020 that the officers involved hadn’t been disciplined. After the video became public, the department launched a new investigation into whether the incident violated policy, but then put the investigation on pause when MSP began investigating.
Ottjepka said the investigation will stay paused until the AG’s office makes a decision.
MSP’s sixth district public information officer, Spl. Lt. Derrick Carroll, said he’d received notice that the file went to the AG’s office on April 22.
In addition to the policy and criminal questions involved in the incident, the city also faces a civil suit.
