CADILLAC — On Friday, the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post hosted an open house as a way to get to know the community it serves and also for the community to get to know them.
Cadillac Post Commander F/Lt. Travis House said the open wasn’t just a chance to invite the troopers from the post, but troopers who are part of the different resources from around the state. It was a way for the post to showcase what the MSP has and what it can it do.
The open house had several activities and static displays and MSP specialty teams present, including the bomb squad, emergency support team, aviation unit, and the K-9 unit to highlight their services. There also were pedal carts and Fatal Vision goggles available to simulate being drunk, super drunk or high on marijuana, then driving pedal carts through an obstacle course.
There also was a display called Hidden in Plain Sight that is used to educate parents and guardians on the emerging substance use trends for teens by creating a replica of a teen’s bedroom.
House said the open house also allowed the local post and the MSP to interact with the community it serves in a friendly environment.
“We put a lot of time and effort into our community service, not just while on duty, but also off duty. Many of our troopers and sergeants and command staff do a lot of community things through volunteer work,” House said. “As a department, we need to engage our community and get to know them, and let them get to know us, so we can work together to accomplish our law enforcement mission, which is to keep the community safe.”
He said law enforcement doesn’t operate autonomously from the public and for that reason, police need the support of the public. House said events like the open house give the public a chance to come in and get to know the troopers. It also gives them a chance to see what they are about, what they do, and what the MSP is capable of and allows them to be more comfortable with law enforcement.
“We’re part of the community here and it’s our goal to keep it safe. We want to do that together with the people who live here,” House said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.