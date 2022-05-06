CADILLAC — Tickets were issued to two drivers after they were involved in a crash Wednesday on U.S.-131.
At roughly 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Michigan State Police reported troopers from the Cadillac post were dispatched to a personal injury crash on southbound U.S. 131 near 4 Road in Liberty Township. Police said a 67-year-old LeRoy man driving a Pontiac Torrent was traveling southbound on U.S. 131 and there were two vehicles parked on the right-hand shoulder of the road.
The LeRoy man slowed to safely pass the vehicles. Police also said a Jeep Gladiator driven by a 64-year-old Belmont man was traveling southbound on U.S. 131 but did not see the LeRoy man slow down. As a result, the Jeep struck the Pontiac, according to police.
The Belmont man was not wearing his seatbelt and police said it appeared his head struck the windshield upon impact. He was taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for a head injury, and police said the LeRoy man was not injured.
The Belmont man was issued a ticket for being unable to stop at an assured, clear distance and for not wearing his seat belt, according to police. The LeRoy man was issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle without insurance, according to police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.