HOUGHTON LAKE — The Houghton Lake Post of the Michigan State Police is investigating a recent five vehicle personal injury crash in Roscommon County.
The crash occurred at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 4 in Roscommon Township when a 70-year-old Merritt man attempted to charge lanes on westbound M-55 near South Loxley Road, police said. The Merritt man didn't see a vehicle traveling beside him in the right lane and he struck it. The vehicle the Merritt man hit was thrown into a vehicle turning left into Chemical Bank.
After both vehicles collided, they rolled into a semi-trailer that was traveling east on M-55. After being struck, the semi-trailer became airborne, according to police. The wheel and tire rolled down east M-55 and struck a parked vehicle in the Save-A-Lot parking lot located at the intersection of South Loxley Road and M-55, according to police.
There were numerous minor injuries reported, and police said one subject was transported to Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. The traffic crash remains under investigation, according to police.
