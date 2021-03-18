WELLSTON — A 40-year-old Cadillac woman is in custody Wednesday after it was alleged she killed a 56-year-old Wellston man, according to a Michigan State Police press release.
The Cadillac Michigan State Police Post said in an updated press release Wednesday the victim, William Joseph Johnson, was found deceased in his home. The Cadillac woman was arrested for her connection with the incident and currently is lodged in the Manistee County Jail. Until an arraignment happens the woman's name will not be released.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, police said the MSP Grayling Crime Lab was at Johnson's home and the medical examiner also was on the way to determine the cause and time of death.
At this time, no other details of the incident will be released. However, police said the investigation is ongoing. More information will be released about this incident as it becomes available.
