TRAVERSE CITY — On Sunday, Aug. 16 at approximately 3:43 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian on River Road near River Bend Road in East Bay Township.
Troopers found an unresponsive female with severe injuries. The victim was transported by East Bay EMS to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City where she succumbed to her injuries.
The preliminary Investigation reveals 19-year-old Nadia Ziegler from Traverse City was jogging westbound on River Road when an eastbound pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old Traverse City man struck her.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this time however, the incident remains under investigation.
Troopers were assisted by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, East Bay EMS and Metro Fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.