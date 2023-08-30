CADILLAC — There were little details Tuesday about a police chase that occurred Monday evening in Wexford County, according to Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll.
Tuesday afternoon Carroll said he was planning on talking with investigators Wednesday morning but didn’t have anything more to say about the incident. Earlier Tuesday, Carroll confirmed there was a pursuit Monday night of a single vehicle but couldn’t give times or exact locations.
Details about why the chase started also were not shared. When it came to whether there were any injuries stemming from the pursuit, Carroll said the incident was still an open investigation and was waiting until he had more information from detectives before more information was released.
When available, more information will be shared in the Cadillac News and online at www.cadillacnews.com.
