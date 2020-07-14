CADILLAC — Michigan State Police say they want to talk to the Cadillac family that alleges police assaulted a teen on March 30.
Body camera footage of the incident was released online on Friday.
Cadillac Police initially reviewed the incident as a question of whether Cadillac police violated policy in using force to cuff the teen, who police were seeking following a call about domestic violence. The department inititially concluded that the use of force was justified.
The family has since characterized the incident as assault against the teen.
Since assault is a crime, Michigan State Police are reviewing the incident.
In an update on Monday, public information officer Spl. Lt. Derrick Carroll told the Cadillac News that the detective sergeant assigned to the investigation had reviewed body camera footage and the 911 call and was now seeking to interview the family. The assigned detective sergeant was reaching out to the family's attorney.
"It's all up to the attorney and the complainant. Whenever they want to talk is when we can wrap this up," Carroll said.
New information emerged Monday regarding the cases against the teen and the father.
"Because this is a juvenile case, there is very little our office may say," said Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore. "There was an allegation of misconduct on March 30, 2020. Due to short staffing during stay-at-home orders, a charge was not filed until May 7. Our office dismissed one of three charges."
Elmore said he couldn't say much more.
"Under the rules of professional conduct lawyers may not publicly disseminate information that could materially prejudice any case, which includes character of witnesses and expected testimony," Elmore said. "It is improper for lawyers to seek to try cases in the media. Our office will comply with those rules."
The charge dropped against the teen was an assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer accusation, according to documents provided to the newspaper by attorney Ravi Gurumurthy, who is representing the family. It was not immediately clear what other charges the teenager faced.
The teen's father received a "disorderly" charge after he was verbally combative with police at the scene shortly after police tackled and cuffed the teenager.
That charge has been dropped.
"I filed the motion to dismiss his case early in the day on Friday, and I was informed that that Judge signed the order of dismissal this afternoon," Wexford County Assistant Prosecutor Corey Wiggins told the Cadillac News by email Monday. "It was dismissed with prejudice, meaning that the case cannot be recharged."
