CADILLAC —Nearly a month since it was discovered missing, the Michigan State Police continues its investigation into how a piece of Wexford County election equipment went for sale online.
Although Public Information Officer for the Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said he had nothing new to report, he indicated the detective handing the case believed the investigation would be wrapped up in the next few weeks. An inquiry was fielded by the MSP’s Lansing office regarding the missing machine on Aug. 31. Carroll said earlier this month that Lansing MSP Public Affairs Manager Shanon Banner confirmed the Cadillac post was investigating a larceny of voting equipment.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins confirmed Monday that no police report has been forwarded to him. Wiggins also said he has not had much interaction with investigators on this case.
CNN reported on Sept. 1 that an Uber driver in Ohio bought the Dominion voting machine in an online auction for $7.99 from Goodwill Industries after the machine was dropped off at Goodwill’s thrift store in Cadillac. The Ohio man then sold it for $1,200 to Connecticut man Harri Hursti. It was then that Michigan officials were alerted to the machine’s whereabouts.
On Sept. 1, Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman confirmed the Voter Assist Terminal or VAT machine was not anything that could change a vote and no election data was on it. She also said a person can’t get into the VAT machine without the program cards, and those were all accounted for.
VAT machines aid disabled or handicapped voters fill out their ballots by allowing them to use the equipment’s touchscreen to mark the ballot. Once a voter is finished filling out their ballot using the VAT, it is printed onto a piece of paper and that paper is run through a tabulator.
After the missing VAT machine was brought to her attention on Aug. 31, Nyman said all township clerks were reminded of the requirements to keep equipment secured. Nyman also confirmed on Sept. 1 that the VAT had gone missing and law enforcement was investigating how it happened.
On Sept. 2, Goodwill Northern Michigan Director of Communications Deb Lake said a concern was raised about the origin of a touchscreen device sold on its e-commerce platform. She also said Goodwill Northern Michigan is cooperating with authorities on their investigation of the item in question.
“The safety and security of our employees, donors and customers is at the forefront of everything we do,” she said. “Our team processes thousands of donations a week that ultimately generate resources for our food rescue and housing and homeless community programs in Northern Michigan. We appreciate the community’s support.”
When asked if she could elaborate on when the VAT machine was donated to the Cadillac store or when it was posted for sale online, Lake said Goodwill Northern Michigan is working with the authorities on their investigation and they had no additional comment on this.
