MCBAIN — A 41-year-old McBain man and police on the scene have exchanged gunfire after the man allegedly made threats against several healthcare workers and the Michigan State Police are trying to negotiate his surrender.
Michigan State Police 7th District spokesman Lt. Derrick Carroll said around 11 a.m. several gunshots were first fired from inside the 41-year-old's residence, but troopers were not inside. He also said the man was still alive and it is unknown why he discharged his weapon. The MSP has not entered the dwelling and is still negotiating with the man to try and end the situation peacefully, Carroll said.
Since the original occurrence of gunfire, Carroll said the suspect fired multiple times and the MSP has returned fire. The last time that occurred was shortly before 2 p.m., according to Carroll.
"No troopers have been injured and we don't have any reason to believe (the suspect) has been hit," Carroll said. "He is still not talking to us."
Carroll said the incident's origin dates back to mid-November when the McBain man sent letters to healthcare workers in the Traverse City area he was receiving treatment.
Carroll said the man was being treated for several long-time ailments and was not happy with his diagnosis and treatment. As a result, Carroll said the McBain man went through several physicians.
Later in November, Carroll said the man allegedly sent a 32-page letter to these healthcare workers to their residences and the letters were threatening in nature. On Nov. 29, the 41-year-old allegedly followed up with an email that Carroll said contained more threats.
"On Nov. 29, he followed up with an email that said if he was not helped by midnight on Dec. 5, he was going to start killing them and their families," Carroll said. "(Saturday) night was the deadline. We (the MSP) were here first thing in the morning to make sure he didn't follow through."
The apartments connected to the suspect's residence in the complex were evacuated and the perimeter was secured, according to Carroll. He also said the man lives alone and there are no hostages.
"Everyone in his building that is attached to his apartment has been evacuated. Those that are not directly attached to his apartment have been told what is going on and given the chance to evacuate," Carroll said. "If they are in their apartments, they are choosing to be there."
Carroll also said nearby homes were given the same opportunity to evacuate, according to Carroll.
