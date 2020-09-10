MSP, lawyer blame each other for delay in Cadillac cop investigation

CADILLAC — The investigation into whether Cadillac cops broke the law when detaining and allegedly injuring a Cadillac teenager is still ongoing.
The incident happened on March 30; in June, the family's attorney asked Cadillac's city council to get involved. Video of the incident was released on Facebook in July.
The family's attorney, Ravi Gurumurthy, characterizes the incident as a criminal assault.
In June, city officials and Michigan State Police said nobody had filed a criminal complaint.
Eventually, Michigan State Police began investigating whether a crime had been committed.
Now Gurumurthy wants to know what's taking so long.
"It doesn't take two months to talk to two cops," Gurumurthy told the Cadillac News. He said MSP had spoken to his client (the juvenile's dad) and had a statement from the juvenile. "How do we trust this process?"
Gurumurthy was basing his comments on information he had received from MSP, saying that state police had not yet interviewed the Cadillac police officers who were involved in the incident with the juvenile.
But MSP says they're waiting, too.
Special Lt. Derrick Carroll, the public information officer for MSP's seventh district, said he checked in with the detective sergeant in charge of the investigation. The detective said they're waiting for Gurumurthy to turn over medical records.
"We're waiting for him, basically," Carroll told the Cadillac News, summarizing the detective's comments. "I can only go as fast as he lets us, because I'm waiting for these medical records that he still has yet to turn over to us."
Carroll continued quoting, "and I have two more interviews to do. And then we're done."
Gurumurthy said he was happy to turn over the medical records but questioned why MSP needed them.
Carroll said it's not uncommon to ask for documentation before setting up interviews.
"We want all the facts when we're interviewing people," he told the newspaper.
Gurumurthy said he is concerned that waiting to interview the officers could weaken the investigation.
"They're giving him enough time to come up with a story ... that's not fair," Gurumurthy said.
Carroll said the interview with the officers, however, is only one part of the investigation.
"They don't need more time to make up a story," Carroll said. "There's video."
The teenager's injuries are one of the key questions of the investigation. Video shows an exchange between the father and son talking about a previous injury, causing law enforcement to question whether the teenager was already hurt when police tackled him.
Carroll could not verify Gurumurthy's claim that Cadillac police had not yet been interviewed. Carroll said he did not know which two interviews the detective sergeant was waiting to conduct.
