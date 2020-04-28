GRAYLING — During the afternoon on Sunday, April 26, the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Maple Forest Township for report of a non-verbal autistic 10-year-old child that was missing from his residence.
MSP canine units from the Houghton Lake and Gaylord Post responded to the scene to assist in the search. The canines followed a track leading north from the residence through a wooded section of land.
A trooper went north of the residence in the direction the canine was heading and located a set of child footprints on a dirt road approximately one-half mile away. While the trooper was waiting for the second canine, a truck pulled up and the driver asked the trooper if he was looking for a child. The driver advised they had just passed a child approximately one-quarter mile down the road. Troopers responded to the area and located the missing child.
The child was in good health and was reunited with his parents. Troopers and deputies were assisted at the scene by Michigan Department of Natural Resources officers and Grayling City Police Department.
