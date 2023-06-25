BUCKLEY — The Michigan State Police have located a 14-year-old Buckley teen who was reported missing on Friday.
According to a press release issued by MSP, Gage Kuniger was apprehended Saturday night by troopers from the Traverse City post.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: June 25, 2023 @ 7:39 pm
Staff Writer/Reporter
