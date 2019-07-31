MSP looking for fugitive that could be in Northern Michigan

GRAYLING — The Michigan State Police 7th District Fugitive Team is searching for a 37-year-old man wanted for felonious assault, two counts of fleeing and eluding, obstruction of justice, and absconding from parole.
Casey Helsel is wanted for the above felony charges and is described as a 37-year-old male, 5’10‘, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Casey is believed to be in Northern Michigan and especially known to frequent the Frederic, Grayling, and Roscommon areas. Because a felony warrant has been issued for Helsel, anyone who assists him in his attempts to avoid arrest will be charged with assisting/harboring a known felony fugitive.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Casey Helselis asked to contact the Michigan State Police Gaylord Regional Dispatch, non-emergency line, at 989-732-5141 (refer to the MSP Fugitive Team). Information will remain confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
