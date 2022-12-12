MSP looking for help finding a person of interest in keyed vehicle incident

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Michigan State Police Post is hoping the public will help to identify a person they are hoping to make contact with.
At 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, troopers from the Cadillac Post were called to Haring Township retailer for a report of a vehicle that had been vandalized or "keyed." Police said video surveillance from Meijer showed a male subject walking next to the victim’s vehicle before getting into his vehicle and leaving the scene.
The person seen in the video is an older heavier-set white male with gray hair and glasses, approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall. The man also was wearing a white t-shirt and khaki shorts and was seen getting into a black, newer model Ford F-150.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at (989) 732-5141 or the Cadillac MSP Post at (231) 779-6040.
