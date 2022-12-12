MSP looking for help finding a person of interest in keyed vehicle incident

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, troopers from the Cadillac Post were called to Haring Township retailer for a report of a vehicle that had been vandalized or "keyed." Police said video surveillance from Meijer showed a male subject walking next to the victim’s vehicle before getting into his vehicle and leaving the scene.

 courtesy of the MSP | Derrick Carroll

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Michigan State Police Post is hoping the public will help to identify a person they are hoping to make contact with.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, troopers from the Cadillac Post were called to Haring Township retailer for a report of a vehicle that had been vandalized or "keyed." Police said video surveillance from Meijer showed a male subject walking next to the victim’s vehicle before getting into his vehicle and leaving the scene.

The person seen in the video is an older heavier-set white male with gray hair and glasses, approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall. The man also was wearing a white t-shirt and khaki shorts and was seen getting into a black, newer model Ford F-150.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at (989) 732-5141 or the Cadillac MSP Post at (231) 779-6040.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.

"

"