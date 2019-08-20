CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police are seeking the public's help finding a missing 83-year-old Cadillac area woman. 

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday the MSP announced they were looking for Patricia Eisenhardt Stark who was last seen about 9 a.m. Tuesday. She is described as 5'0" tall and 130 pounds. She walked away from her home on 46 1/2  Road near Cadillac wearing pink striped pajamas. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Cadillac MSP Post at (231) 779-6040.

