MSP looking for help finding elderly woman

CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police are seeking the public's help finding a missing 83-year-old Cadillac area woman.
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday the MSP announced they were looking for Patricia Eisenhardt Stark who was last seen earlier in the day Tuesday. She is described as 5'0" tall and 130 pounds. She walked away from her home on 46 1/2 Road near Cadillac wearing pink striped pajamas around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Cadillac MSP Post at (231) 779-6040.
