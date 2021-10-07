HOUGHTON LAKE — The Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post is looking for the public's help identifying an individual believed to have stolen items from a store in Houghton Lake.
A trooper from the Houghton Lake post was called to the Dollar General located on Byron Avenue in Houghton Lake on Oct. 5 for a shoplifting complaint, police said. Surveillance images of the suspect were obtained from the store's security system.
Anyone with information or who recognizes the individual in the pictures is asked to contact the Houghton Lake Post at (989) 422-5101.
