MOUNT PLEASANT — Police are looking for the public's aid in finding a missing person last seen in Mecosta County.
Michigan State Police Sixth District Public Information Officer Lt. Michelle Robinson said troopers from the Mount Pleasant Michigan State Police Post are looking for assistance or tips to help find Gerald Wade Robertson.
He is described as a white male, 6'1" tall and weighing 195 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. Robertson also is believed to be driving a dark blue 2004 Buick LeSabre. Police said the 61-year-old called his daughter and was confused about where he was.
Police said Robertson told his daughter he was at 8 Mile and U.S. 131 in Mecosta County, but when she arrived a short time later, he was not there.
Anyone with information about his location or whereabouts should call Meceola Central Dispatch at (231) 796-4811, the Mount Pleasant MSP Post at (989) 773-5951 or 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.