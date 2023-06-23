BUCKLEY — The Traverse City Michigan State Police Post is asking for the public's help to locate a runaway 14-year-old Buckley teen.
Friday afternoon, the MSP released information that troopers from the Traverse City Post were searching for Gage Kuniger who is from the Buckley area. Police said he was last seen at 7:10 a.m. Friday on County Road 633 near Buckley.
Kuniger was wearing a grey sweatshirt with blue and white on it, an undershirt, pajama pants and a red backpack, according to police. He is 4'9" tall and weighs about 90 pounds.
If you have information on Kuniger's whereabouts, contact the Traverse City Post at (231) 938-0714 or call 911.
