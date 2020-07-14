TRAVERSE CITY — Troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post are looking for the public's help finding a recently stolen truck.
The troopers are investigating a stolen pickup truck from Aussie Watersports located on East Traverse Highway in Grand Traverse County. The theft occurred around 4 a.m. on July 12, and the suspect was observed driving away in the stolen red 1999 Ford Super Duty with Michigan license plate DA51111.
If anyone has information about the incident or the person responsible, they can contact the Cadillac Post by calling (231) 779-6040.
