MSP makes meth arrest during traffic stop

REED CITY — What most would consider a "routine traffic stop" proved to be otherwise when a man was arrested for suspected possession of methamphetamine and other drugs Monday near Reed City.
A sergeant from the Mount Pleasant Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle around 8 a.m. Monday for lane use and speeding on U.S. 131 near U.S. 10 in Osceola County's Richmond Township, according to a release by police. Once pulled over, the 36-year-old Grand Rapids man initially gave a false name to the trooper before his true identity was confirmed.
After his identity was determined, police said it also was revealed that the man had a suspended warrant and warrants out for his arrest. A roadside investigation and subsequent vehicle search resulted in finding a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine and suspected heroin, according to police.
The man was lodged in the Osceola County Jail and his name was not released pending his arraignment in 77th District Court. The investigation into the incident continues.
