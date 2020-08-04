MSP makes nearly 300 stops on M-115 in July

CADILLAC — In July, nearly 300 traffic stops were conducted on a stretch of M-115, and a little more than 200 tickets were written by troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post.
That was the news shared Monday by the post regarding its ongoing traffic initiative with the Mount Pleasant post to target high-speed areas on the highway. In total, the Cadillac post conducted 280 traffic stops, wrote 205 tickets, and gave 103 verbal warnings.
In response to frequent complaints about risky driving on portions of M-115, the MSP Cadillac Post said earlier this year it has increased patrols on the road as part of their 2020 traffic initiative to make travel safer for all motorists. The Cadillac Post partnered with the Mount Pleasant Post to conduct traffic enforcement initiatives on M-115 focusing on the areas between M-37 in Wexford County and U.S. 10 in the south (Osceola/Clare-Mount Pleasant Post).
The goal, through increased frequency of patrols and increase in traffic contacts, will be the lowering of observed speeds and reduction of accidents, including those attributed to speed on M-115 between M-37 and U.S. 10. This area represents the highest calls of citizen complaints received from web tips and telephone. The enforcement initiative targets observed high-speed areas, according to the MSP.
During the second quarter of this year, April through June, troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post conducted 621 traffic stops, wrote 426 speeding citations, wrote 36 other citations, and gave 237 verbal warnings. The fastest violator on M-115 was clocked at 116 mph.
During the Fourth of July weekend, MSP focused additional resources on M-115 and other areas in expectation of increased traffic on roadways. The focus on the highway continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.