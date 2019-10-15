MSP: Man fell onto knife he was holding after being tased by police

MARION — A 29-year-old Marion man was killed Friday after he was tased by an Evart Police officer and fell onto a knife he was holding.
Michigan State Police Sixth District Public Information Officer Spl/Lt. David Cope released information late Monday after regarding the findings of the investigation. In the press release, it stated two officers from the Evart Police Department responded to the village of Marion to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. The officers were responding to a report by a female of a domestic incident between her 29-year-old son and her husband. The female said her son came to their home brandishing two large knives, according to the press release.
The Evart officers arrived on scene and made contact with the 29-year-old man who was on foot near the female caller’s home at the intersection of Broadway and 3rd streets in Marion, police said. The officers issued verbal commands and ordered the subject to go to his knees, which he complied with, according to police.
When additional orders by officers to have the man place his hands on his head were not followed, police said the officers observed the man reach into his waistband to produce a large bladed weapon, which appeared to be either a large knife or small sword.
Police said one of the officers was positioned in front of the man while the second was positioned behind the man. The officer in front of the Marion man had a Taser drawn while the officer behind him had his firearm drawn. The officer behind the Marion man transitioned to his Taser and deployed it into the back of the 29-year-old, police said.
This resulted in the Marion man falling forward and onto the knife he had in his hand, according to police. The knife punctured his chest cavity and the Evart officers immediately called for an ambulance, police said. The officers also rendered first aid to the man but he died on the scene as a result of the stab wound.
Officials from the city of Evart advised that per policy, the officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and review by the Osceola County Prosecutor’s Office.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said he did not have the file as of late Monday afternoon but once he gets it, it likely will only take a day for him to review and render a decision. He said he was told there is police camera footage of the incident that he will be reviewing.
Detectives from the Michigan State Police are continuing their investigation of the incident, according to police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.