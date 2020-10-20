KINGSLEY — A missing 4-year-old Wisconsin child was found Monday in Kingsley by troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post.
At 11 p.m. on Oct. 19, troopers from the Cadillac Post were dispatched to an address on Pearl Street in Kingsley regarding a tip about a missing child from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, according to a release by police. Troopers spoke with the caller who reported seeing a missing child on social media and was certain that the child was staying in a motorhome on the Pearl Street property, police said.
Troopers contacted an adult male and child in the motorhome, and police said the man was detained. The child confirmed his identity as being the missing child, Azariah Petrick. The boy was missing since July.
The father, Mark Anthony Petrick, 30, was uncooperative, and police said he provided a fictitious name when asked by troopers. The 30-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant and lodged at the Grand Traverse Jail. The 4-year-old was returned to his mother, according to police.
The Cadillac Post was assisted by deputies from the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.