CADILLAC — For two hours Thursday evening, Oasis Family Resource Center and the Michigan State Police came together to help survivors of sexual assault.
The two were at the Walmart in Cadillac collecting non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, hygiene products and other supplies to be given to women and children who find themselves at the Oasis Family Resource Center Shelter.
Oasis Family Resource Program Director Mary Campbell said April is sexual assault awareness month so they decided to partner with the Michigan State Police to collect these items for the shelter.
“We have 17 beds there and we are frequently full of women and children. So if you can imagine, like a busy household, we go through a lot of food,” she said.
Campbell said Oasis does a similar event in October to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness Month and between that event and the one in April, they can stock the shelter pantry with non-perishable items for the entire year.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said many of the women and children who are at the Oasis shelter are there under duress. They have to find for themselves and oftentimes only have what they walk through the door with.
The hope is that collecting food items like this helps to make things a little more comfortable for them in an uncomfortable situation.
According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, 33%of women and 11% of men under 35 in the United States report being sexually harassed online. On average, there are 463,634 victims ages 12 and older of rape and sexual assault each year in the United States, according to RAINN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.