The Michigan State Police Posts within the Seventh District, including in Cadillac and Houghton Lake, are again offering property checks for residents who will be away for the upcoming holidays or the winter.
MSP Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said there also are several things to do that can deter would-be thieves. He said using lighting can give a homeowner an advantage including motion-activated outside lights and using a timer for indoor lighting.
Carroll also recommended keeping curtains and shades drawn to avoid “window shopping.‘ Making a home appear as if someone is home by arranging to have your driveway plowed and sidewalks cleared will help as well as stopping mail service and newspaper delivery.
Carroll also said if you plan on being away for an extended period, tell a trusted friend or neighbor and ask them to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.
Finally, Carroll said to contact the MSP Post that serves your area to let them know when you will be gone. The post will ask for your address and a contact number in case there are any issues. That information will be given to troopers who are out on patrol, and they will periodically check the residence and log the dates and times they checked.
The Cadillac Post serves Wexford, Benzie, Manistee, Leelanau, and Grand Traverse Counties while the Houghton Lake Post serves Roscommon, Missaukee, Crawford, and Kalkaska counties.
