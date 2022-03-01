Disaster or victimization can happen at any time and the Michigan State Police wants residents of its seventh district to be prepared.
Troopers are often called to complaints of breaking and entering where the victim can be out thousands of dollars in stolen property. Being the victim of a crime is stressful enough, but now added to the stress is trying to account for items that have been stolen.
The MSP posts in Alpena, Cadillac, Gaylord and Houghton Lake want to help residents to be proactive and prepare in case they are victims. To help accomplish that, the posts are providing Home Inventory forms. The form can be used to catalog valuable items currently owned by make, model, serial number, description, cost, etc.
If a person is the victim of a property crime, they can identify what has been stolen and provide troopers or other law enforcement agencies a detailed list. This will help to allow police to identify stolen items and compare them to items posted for sale on public websites or when they have identified a suspect. The list also should be kept in a locked, fireproof container.
MSP Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said if stored in such a container it will allow the list to be used in case there is a fire at the residence and the homeowner needs it for insurance purposes.
“It is much easier to be prepared now, instead of waiting until something happens. When our troopers respond to crime or fire scenes, the victims are understandably upset,” Carroll said. “Having to sit down and make a comprehensive list of items missing or destroyed can be daunting. This will help alleviate some of the stress and aid in the investigation.”
Anyone wanting the form can stop the MSP posts in Alpena, Cadillac, Gaylord and Houghton Lake and request a form. A PDF version of the form also is available on the online version of this story.
