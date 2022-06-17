CADILLAC — Michigan State Police have release the name of a man who was killed May 31 in a collision north of Cadillac.
According to an MSP press release, a Hyundai Tucson was traveling eastbound on East 32 Road about 1:48 p.m. The Hyundai ran a stop sign at the South 37 Road junction and was struck by a southbound Buick Regal.
The driver and backseat passenger of the Hyundai were taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The Hyundai front seat passenger, a 38-year-old Lake City man, later identified as Scott Eugene Welch, succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after being treated by EMS. The driver of the Buick, a 61-year-old Cadillac man, sought his own medical treatment.
Additional information on the crash investigation was not available at press time.
MSP Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said they were in the process of analyzing the data from the vehicles and were awaiting blood tests, which is standard procedure in fatal crashes.
