CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police have released details regarding the events that led to the arrest and arraignment of a 39-year-old man in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Thomas Alan Peterson was charged recently with one count of interfering with electronic communication and one count of domestic violence for his connection with an incident on or between May 2 and May 3 in Selma Township. If convicted, Peterson faces up to two years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines for his part in the communications-related felony.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Peterson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On May 4, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to a report of a domestic disturbance that occurred the day before in a camper located on state land in Selma Township the day before, according to a press release from the Cadillac post. Police said the victim in the incident alleged she and Peterson had been arguing when he struck her in the forehead with a blow torch and threw razor blades at her feet.
Police said Peterson allegedly then attempted to choke the female victim and threatened to kill her dog. When the victim tried to call 911, police said Peterson allegedly took her phone.
During the morning of May 4 police said Peterson left the campsite and had not returned since the incident was alleged to occur. The surrounding area was checked by the trooper, but Peterson was not located, according to police.
The Wexford County Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Peterson on May 24 and police said the MSP's Seventh District Fugitive Team located him in a camper behind the victim's home. He was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
After his arraignment, Peterson was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on June 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.