MSP releases details about felonious assault

CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police released details that led to a 56-year-old Manton man being charged with felonious assault after he was on the lam.
Charles Lynn Rogers was charged on June 15 with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a hatchet, for his connection with an incident on May 26 in Liberty Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the assault charge, which enhances the four years and/or $2,000 penalty to up to 15 years in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Rogers is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The victim in the incident alleged Rogers had an item he owned and refused to return it, according to a release by police Wednesday. As a result, an argument ensued over the item over the phone and Rogers drove to the victim's home, confronted the victim, and attempted to assault him with the hatchet.
Police said Rogers was unsuccessful in his attempt and fled the scene.
Police said Rogers later crashed his vehicle on North 43 Road and U.S. 131 in Manton. Rogers left the scene on foot and troopers, as well as, two MSP K9 officers attempted to locate him, but were unsuccessful, according to police. Although Rogers was not located, police said a hatchet matching the description given by the victim was found inside the abandoned vehicle.
The Michigan State Police 7th District Fugitive Team, the Cadillac MSP Post, and the Wexford County Sheriff worked together to locate Rogers. Police also informed the public that since Rogers had a felony warrant issued for his arrest, anyone who assisted him in his attempts to avoid arrest would be charged with assisting or harboring a fugitive.
Rogers was located and taken into custody in the Evart area without incident on June 13. Charges also will be sought for at least one individual for harboring a fugitive, according to a previous release by police.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court.
