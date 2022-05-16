MARION — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday in Marion that sent one man to the hospital, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police.
At 6:45 p.m. Sunday, troopers from the Mount Pleasant Michigan State Police Post were sent to the shooting that occurred on Main Street in Marion, according to the press release. Police said the victim was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with undisclosed injuries, while the suspect in the shooting was lodged in the Osceola County Jail pending arraignment.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said the suspect involved in this shooting was not arraigned on Monday and likely will be arraigned in 77th District Court sometime on Tuesday.
He also said the case is believed to be drug-related and the victim was shot with a 16 gauge shotgun using shells containing birdshot. Badovinac said he had no other comments regarding this incident pending the suspect's arraignment.
Once charged in district court, the suspect is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Police said additional information about the shooting will be released at a later date and troopers were assisted by the Cadillac MSP Post, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and the Meceola Central Dispatch.
