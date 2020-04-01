CADILLAC — Multiple law enforcement and public health agencies on Tuesday issued warnings to the public about scammers using the COVID-19 crisis to take advantage of people.
The Michigan State Police Post in Cadillac issued a press release detailing a scam that has victimized some elderly residents of Northern Michigan.
"Unfortunately, at a time when we are urged to come together and support one another, there are always people or groups looking to profit off the goodwill of others," said Trooper David Prichard of the Cadillac Post. “We have seen several recent cases in our area where people were scammed using STEAM cards, along with the popular Green Dot Money Pak cards.‘
Like Green Dot Money Pak gift cards, STEAM gift cards, after purchase, require the purchaser to scratch off an activation code to use the card. Once you provide that number to the scammer, they can access the money on the card and, once that happens, the money is gone along with any paper trail, in most instances.
Residents are reminded to never click on links in unsolicited email messages that do not have the standard, registered web domain addresses that are familiar to you. Scam artists are actively targeting the COVID-19 pandemic by tricking people to click on links that take them to sites that will eventually solicit their personal information, such as the “Coronavirus Finder,‘ according to MSP. These scam artists will also try to solicit your friends’ or family’s personal information.
Prichard said you to never give out your personal information online or over the phone, unless you initiated the contact.
Earlier this month, District Health Department No. 10 reported scammers attempting to sell fake products and calling individuals posing as health officials and providing false information on testing and treatments.
Scammers are now claiming to be from local health departments and offering medication and at-home COVID-19 tests, meanwhile asking for Medicaid and Medicare numbers to bill.
“Please, please, please, verify that the person you are talking to is who they say they are before giving out any kind of personal information over the phone,‘ said Jeannine Taylor, public health information officer for DHD No. 10. “Continue to be cautious when answering calls, texts, emails and social media messages.‘
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said reports of this scam so far have been focused on the Ionia County Health Department and now the Benzie Leelanau Public Health Department. The Benzie Leelanau Public Health Department received multiple calls from residents in the 248 and 989 area codes asking about the calls. The department is in the 231 area code.
“Scammers are still on a quest to take advantage of this public health crisis to gain access to your private information. As we continue to work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I want to remind all Michiganders to stay on high alert for scam calls, emails and text or direct messages on social media,‘ said Nessel. “Do not hesitate to contact our Consumer Protection Team to report a scam, file a complaint, or get additional information.‘
To seem more official, scammers often use a process known as “spoofing‘ — when a call appears to be coming from a legitimate government phone number. The caller may also sound professional and be very persuasive.
The Michigan Department of Treasury issued a statement cautioning taxpayers and tax preparers to be extra vigilant for federal stimulus scams.
With many taxpayers receiving federal stimulus checks directly deposited into their banking accounts, scammers are boosting their phishing attempts and phone scams to obtain personally identifiable information. In the latest round of reports, scammers are targeting taxpayers and tax preparers in an attempt to change direct deposit information so they can intercept federal checks.
“Taxpayers and tax preparers must be vigilant for direct deposit scams,‘ State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “It’s bad enough when a single taxpayer is targeted. When tax preparers are also targeted, the personal information of many individual taxpayers could be disclosed all at once. Please be extra vigilant for scams during this unprecedented time.‘
In reported cases, scammers are asking taxpayers or tax preparers to verify banking information through a phone call or are asking individuals to click on a link that goes to a fake website, where an unsuspecting victim submits personally identifiable information to a criminal.
Taxpayers or tax preparers can report attempted phishing attempts to the Internal Revenue Service at phishing@irs.gov.
As a part of the federal stimulus package, the federal government is directly depositing stimulus checks to many taxpayers based on 2018 and 2019 tax year information from the IRS.
The Michigan Department of Treasury does not administer the federal stimulus program or have information regarding federal stimulus checks. Questions about the federal stimulus program should be directed to the IRS at 1-800-829-1040.
For more information about identify theft, go to www.michigan.gov/identitytheft. To learn more about Michigan’s tax system, follow the Michigan Department of Treasury on Twitter at @MITreasury.
Those who wish to make a report about potential scams, price-gouging and any other violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act can do so with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team by filing a complaint online or by calling 877-765-8388.
