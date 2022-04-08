CADILLAC — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post are searching for a 40-year-old Kingsley man after being dispatched for a suspicious vehicle.
According to a news release, MSP were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in Cedar on April 7 that had been parked near tennis courts all day. The owner, Jesse Jackman of Kingsley, has not been located. His family said he has no ties or family in the area, and they reported Jackman missing. Troopers searched the area but were unable to locate him.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.
