MCBAIN — A 41-year-old McBain man has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound ending a lengthy standoff with police Sunday after the man allegedly made threats against several health care workers last month.
The tragic ending happened after the Michigan State Police tried to talk with the unidentified 41-year-old man to negotiate his surrender, according to Michigan State Police 7th District spokesman Lt. Derrick Carroll. Police were able to talk with him intermittently since the mid-afternoon, but Carroll said he never agreed to surrender. The McBain man and police exchanged gunfire throughout the day Sunday before his death.
The MSP Emergency Support Team was approaching the residence after 5 p.m. and announced their presence to the man, according to Carroll. Several holes had been made into the walls of the apartment by police and the man could be seen inside by the Emergency Support Team, Carroll said. It is at that point when the team called out to the suspect that they witness him shoot himself.
With the incident over, Carroll said the MSP district detective and MSP response team were on scene Sunday evening to investigate. He said the apartment also was being treated as a crime scene and an autopsy will be performed on the deceased man.
Carroll said around 11 a.m. Sunday several gunshots were first fired from inside the 41-year-old's residence, but troopers were not inside. Since the first occurrence of gunfire, Carroll said the suspect fired multiple times and the MSP returned fire.
"No troopers have been injured and we don't have any reason to believe (the suspect) has been hit," Carroll said around 2 p.m. Sunday. "He is still not talking to us."
A person who lives near the apartment complex, who did not wish to be named, told the Cadillac News they got up Sunday morning to let their dogs out around 8 a.m. When they went out the back door of their home they saw flashing lights but, at first, assumed it was a Christmas tree that was in the area.
When the neighbor let their dogs back in, they heard two loud booms that they claimed shook their home. Afterward, an adult child came downstairs and said they could see police cars out of their window.
The McBain resident went out their front door and saw police. They also started seeing things on social media about this incident. Although they didn't feel in danger, they are worried about friends who live closer to the area of the incident. They also were concerned about the safety of everyone involved, including police and the suspect.
"I just wish there would have been a better outcome," the neighbor said. "It's really sad."
Carroll said the incident's origin dates back to mid-November when the McBain man sent letters to health care workers in the Traverse City area he was receiving treatment.
Carroll said the man was being treated for several long-time ailments and was not happy with his diagnosis and treatment. As a result, Carroll said the McBain man went through several physicians.
Later in November, Carroll said the man allegedly sent a 32-page letter to these health care workers to their residences and the letters were threatening in nature. On Nov. 29, the 41-year-old allegedly followed up with an email that Carroll said contained more threats.
"On Nov. 29, he followed up with an email that said if he was not helped by midnight on Dec. 5, he was going to start killing them and their families," Carroll said. "(Saturday) night was the deadline. We (the MSP) were here first thing in the morning to make sure he didn't follow through."
The apartments connected to the suspect's residence in the complex were evacuated and the perimeter was secured, according to Carroll. He also said the man lives alone and there are no hostages.
"Everyone in his building that is attached to his apartment has been evacuated. Those that are not directly attached to his apartment have been told what is going on and given the chance to evacuate," Carroll said. "If they are in their apartments, they are choosing to be there."
Carroll also said nearby homes were given the same opportunity to evacuate.
