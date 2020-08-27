MARION — Police are still investigating a crash that occurred Saturday at Countryboyz mud bog near Marion that led to multiple injuries.
A representative of the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post said they had no new information to share Wednesday.
The MSP representative told the Cadillac News Wednesday that there are "a lot of moving parts" in the case, and that an update would be forthcoming in the "near future."
According to a press release issued by the Michigan State Police Sixth District on Monday, two people were airlifted and seven others were transported to the hospital via ambulance after the crash, which occurred on private property located off 15 Mile Road in Osceola County around 6 p.m.
Initial reports indicated that the crash involving a platform buggy. Platform buggies have seating on top for occupants. The press release issued Monday described the vehicle as a "large modified party bus."
The MSP did not give any information about the people who were injured in the crash but those at the scene reported that some of the victims were children. Eyewitnesses also described the crash as being a rollover that occurred when the bus attempted to make a turn too sharply.
No information was available Wednesday on the status of those who were injured in the crash.
While Countryboyz hasn't responded to a request for comment from the Cadillac News regarding the incident, recently a message was posted on their Facebook page that read in part, "Stay tuned for some changes we are making to make this a safer and funner [sic] place."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.